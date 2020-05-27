Left Menu
Development News Edition

Western fashion brands that 'exploit' Bangladesh suppliers face blacklisting

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:13 IST
Western fashion brands that 'exploit' Bangladesh suppliers face blacklisting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladeshi manufacturers said on Wednesday that they would blacklist Western fashion brands that "exploit" them by failing to pay their bills due to the new coronavirus crisis, days after threatening to sue a major British retailer over its debts.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has written to British billionaire Philip Day's Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) group asking it to pay by Friday for clothes shipped before March 25. "BGMEA has taken the stand of blacklisting specific buyers and have begun with EWM," said Rubana Huq, president of the BGMEA, the country's largest trade group for garment factory owners, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on WhatsApp.

"Severing business with them is not the ultimate means we should pursue, however we will definitely take a position where we see buyers willfully attempt to exploit the suppliers." A spokesman for Edinburgh Woollen Mill, which includes Austin Reed and Jaeger, said that the company had engaged with all of its suppliers with the best of intentions.

"We have looked at literally every option on the table and worked hand-in-hand with all our suppliers to find solutions, but we also need to recognise that these are difficult and complicated issues," he said. Bangladesh, which ranks behind only China as a supplier of clothes to Western countries, relies on the garment industry for more than 80% of its exports and its 4,000 factories employ about 4 million people, mostly women.

As the coronavirus has led to global store closures, many Western retailers have put clothing orders on hold, leaving workers across Asia without jobs and raising doubts about the long-term survival of the industry. Bangladesh's garment exports fell by 84% in the first half of April as $3 billion-worth of orders were cancelled or suspended, according to factory owners.

The Bangladeshi factory owners said they had singled out Edinburgh Woollen Mill because it had asked for large discounts which violated local laws, international standards and defied the principles of ethical sourcing. "Certain buyers are taking undue advantage of the COVID-19 situation and demanding unreasonable discounts despite concluded contracts pre COVID-19 and despite continued business activity," the letter said.

"You, the notice recipients, are amongst those who are claiming such discounts," it said, adding that such demands would be "financially catastrophic" for manufacturers. Kalpona Akter, founder of the Bangladesh Centre for Worker Solidarity, a union, praised the BGMEA's stance as it could help garment workers, who have been protesting over unpaid wages.

"Garment owners keep saying that they are struggling to pay workers because orders are cancelled," she said. "If brands start paying because of this approach, it will be good for the workers ... it's time the owners learn to say no."

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases go up across Bihar, Nitish calls for setting up more isolation facilities

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to grow rapidly in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed officials on Wednesday to set up more isolation centres and suggested utilisation of unused government buildings, besides privatel...

Putin, Saudi crown prince agree on further coordination on oil output cuts -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call, agreed on further close coordination on oil output restrictions, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.They also both noted the importance of ...

Canada's Trudeau says 'significant' health questions remain about in-person G7 meeting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that there are still many health-related questions to be answered before he can say whether he will attend a face-to-face G7 meeting that President Donald Trump has said he wants to h...

Michelin-starred takeout: French chef Guy Savoy turns to lockdown deliveries

Its not your typical takeout menu, even in Paris raw trout in a sour cream followed by quail confit with a cauliflower and almond sauce. Then again, in normal times three-star Michelin chef Guy Savoy doesnt do delivery.One of the worlds mos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020