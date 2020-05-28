Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus patients flood hospitals in Indonesia's second-largest city

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 16:32 IST
Coronavirus patients flood hospitals in Indonesia's second-largest city
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hospitals in Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya have been overwhelmed by a surge of new coronavirus cases, forcing them to turn patients away, the Indonesian Medical Association said on Thursday.

At least two city hospitals designated to treat the disease in East Java province have been inundated with patients amid fears the virus could spread rapidly beyond its epicenter in the capital Jakarta to elsewhere in the country of 270 million. "What we can observe is that the number of patients and the number of beds is not balanced," Sutrisno, chairman of the East Java branch of the Indonesian Medical Association, told Reuters.

"I'm worried that the cases in East Java will be the same as, or even tower above, Jakarta." Since May 1, the number of cases in the province has risen more than 300% to stand at 4,313 by Thursday, while the rise in Jakarta has been just over 60%, to 7,001.

Most of the East Java cases center on Surabaya, a city of almost 3 million, with health experts blaming the surgeon's poor adherence to social restrictions and virus clusters at an Islamic boarding school and a Philip Morris-run tobacco factory, among others. Muhammad Fikser, a spokesman for the disease task force in Surabaya, confirmed the city's hospitals had been overrun with patients but said the situation was under control.

"We're grateful the situation in Surabaya is still under control, though there are medics who have been infected, so some hospitals had to be closed because they couldn't admit more patients," he said. "They were full." The world's fourth-most populous nation is one of the worst-hit by the virus in Southeast Asia, with more than 24,000 infections and a death toll ranking among the region's highest.

Public health experts worry about the spread of the virus to remote parts of the archipelago could overload the healthcare system. As East Java emerges as a new disease hotspot after Jakarta, President Joko Widodo ordered that testing be ramped up, including the use of mobile laboratories.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs shifting of 955 Markaz attendee foreigners from quarantine centres to alternate places

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed that 955 foreign nationals, who had participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event during the COVID-19 lockdown, be shifted from institutional quarantine centres to nine alternat...

Pulwama-type attack averted, JK Police seizes car laden with 45 kg explosives

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday averted a 2019 Pulwama-type attack when they chased and seized a car laden with about 45 kg of explosives in the south Kashmir district, officials said. Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Ku...

Canada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash

A Canadian court ruling that could permit the extradition of a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive to the United States leaves Canada vulnerable to further retaliation from Beijing, analysts said.Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng ...

U.N. chief wants broader debt relief effort, urges IMF to mull liquidity boost

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for debt relief to be offered to all developing and middle-income countries amid the coronavirus pandemic and urged the International Monetary Fund to consider boosting global liquidity by issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020