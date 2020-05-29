FDA approves Abbvie's treatment to control menstrual bleeding

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Abbvie Inc's oral treatment for managing heavy menstrual bleeding associated with fibroids in premenopausal women.

Fibroids are benign muscle tumors of the uterus that can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pain, bowel or bladder problems and infertility. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)