Golf-PGA Tour Canada cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19

The Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada said on Friday it had decided to cancel its 2020 season due to border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic that also requires mandatory quarantines for those entering the country. The tour for up-and-coming players, which is owned and operated by the PGA Tour, had planned to hold a record 13 events this year across Canada.

"With growing uncertainty surrounding the border and the 14-day quarantine regulations, among other factors, we've weighed all of our options and concluded that it is not feasible to play this summer," Scott Pritchard, the Mackenzie Tour's executive director, said in a news release. "With the safety of the communities we play in mind, as well as the well-being of our players, sponsors, tournament-organizing committees, volunteers and golf course staff, we came to the realization that this is the best decision for everyone involved."

The tour said players who earned their status at the three completed qualifying tournaments this year will retain it for the 2021 season while qualifying tournament entrants yet to compete will be guaranteed spots at a 2021 qualifying site. Following a three-month hiatus because of the novel coronavirus, the U.S.-based PGA Tour is scheduled to resume with the June 11-14 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas without spectators.