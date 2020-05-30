Left Menu
No community transmission of COVID -19 in Telangana: State Health Department

With 60 fresh cases reported in Telangana on Saturday, the total number of cases rose to 2,499 in the state, according to the state health department.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-05-2020 23:44 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With 60 fresh cases reported in Telangana on Saturday, the total number of cases rose to 2,499 in the state, according to the state health department. "Telangana reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,499," state health bulletin said.

A total of 1412 people have been discharged from hospitals in the state. A total of 77 people lost their lives due to COVID - 19 and a total of 1,010 patients are in hospitals. Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference here, Dr Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said that there was no community spread in the state and said that the first case was registered in Telangana on March 2 this year.

"We have been working to eradicate COVID-19 for the last 90 days. A total of 2,008 cases have been reported till yesterday in Telangana. There were more positive cases from the people who came from abroad and who had attended the event in Delhi's Nizamuddin. We tried to overcome them but the cases have risen for the past 15 days in some areas after the lockdown relaxation," Rao said. "There is no community transmission. Earlier, 82 people were reported positive because of one person in Suryapet," added Rao.

Dr Rao also told that people who have tested positive might experience long term effect on their respiratory systems. "The Medical Department is conducting Surveillance. There might be a long term effect on the respiratory system for the people who are reported positive. We conducted approximately 30,000 tests in Telangana," he said.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Reddy, director of medical education said "The corona positive cases might increase. The public need not to worry. The usage of ventilators is very less for corona cases."(ANI)

