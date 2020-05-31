Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Austria gives go-ahead to crowd-free F1 races

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 01:28 IST
Motor racing-Austria gives go-ahead to crowd-free F1 races
Formula One is expected to publish a revamped calendar early next week with a race in neighbouring Hungary, also without spectators, following on from Austria. Image Credit: ANI

Formula One can start its season in Austria with two races behind closed doors on July 5 and 12, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.

The delayed championship, which was due to get going in Australia in March, has had to cancel or postpone a string of races -- including the Monaco highlight -- due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Austrian Grand Prix circuit, the scenic Red Bull Ring owned by the energy drink brand, is near the village of Spielberg about 200 km (124 miles) southwest of the capital Vienna.

Formula One is expected to publish a revamped calendar early next week with a race in neighbouring Hungary, also without spectators, following on from Austria. Two races will then follow at Silverstone in Britain, with Hockenheim in Germany an alternative if quarantine conditions are an obstacle, with further rounds in Spain, Belgium and Italy.

The sport has said it hopes to do between 15-18 races, a reduction from the originally scheduled record 22, ending the season in Abu Dhabi in December after visiting Asia and the Americas. Austria is among countries moving ahead with easing restrictions as new coronavirus infections wane.

Formula One's 10 teams will be limited to a maximum 80 people each at the races when the delayed season gets going in July, the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) had said on Thursday. The numbers are likely still to exceed 1,000 with support series and marshals, medical staff and others also to be factored in.

The Austrian event organisers presented a comprehensive, professional security concept to prevent infections, the country's health ministry said on its website. "The concept calls for strict hygienic measures as well as regular tests and health checks for the teams and their employees," Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Sunday morning after the Haryana administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.Police deployed at check posts stopped vehicles...

When you look at Virat, you're thinking male model: Ian Gould

Umpire Ian Gould has praised Virat Kohlis fitness levels, saying that the Indian skipper can easily resemble a male model. Gould also said that Kohli has a great cricketing brain and he can talk about the sport for hours.Hes a funny man. Ye...

'I can't breathe' protests heat up as curfews imposed in several U.S. cities

Civil unrest flared and curfews were imposed in several major U.S. cities on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt ...

Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace. Chief Minister K Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020