Coronavirus deaths top 50,000 in Latin America - Reuters tally

Coronavirus deaths top 50,000 in Latin America - Reuters tallyReuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 05:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 05:10 IST
Latin America hit a grim milestone on Saturday as coronavirus deaths topped 50,000 and cases neared 1 million, with countries such as Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru struggling to stem the tide, according to a Reuters tally.
Coronavirus deaths in Latin America totaled 50,105 and cases stood at 976,425, with Brazil counting for over half of deaths and infections, according to the tally.
