Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal reports fourth COVID-19 case

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 31-05-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 10:40 IST
Arunachal reports fourth COVID-19 case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh reported its fourth COVID-19 case after a 12-year-old student, who recently returned to the state from Delhi in a bus, tested positive for the disease, a senior official said on Sunday. The boy had returned to the state on May 25 along with a group of students and was placed under institutional quarantine, he said.

"The student, who hails from Upper Siang district, is asymptomatic and was housed in a COVID-19 care center in Yinkiong, the district headquarters. His test reports arrived on Saturday night from the Regional Medical Research Centre at Dibrugarh in Assam," state Health Secretary P Parthiban said. The swab samples of the other people who were on the bus with the boy have been sent for tests and the results are awaited, the health secretary said.

This is the third case reported in the state in a span of a week. Earlier, on May 17, a 30-year-old Delhi returnee was diagnosed with the disease, almost a month after Arunachal Pradesh was declared coronavirus-free.

A 19-year-old student, who recently returned to the state from Chennai in a Shramik Special train, had tested positive for the disease on May 27. The first patient in the northeastern state, a 31- year-old man from Lohit district, was discharged from a hospital in Tezu on April 16 following his recovery.

Meanwhile, the state health department said that a batch of 260 samples will be sent to Delhi during the day for tests. The state Cabinet had on Friday decided to outsource COVID-19 testing to clear the backlogs in the laboratories.

The results of 1,334 samples from the state are awaited so far, of the total 8,016 collected till Saturday.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat flight departs from Qatar with 154 Indians

An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission with 154 stranded Indians on board departed from Qatar on Sunday. This is the 14th flight from Doha under Vande Bharats mission which was launched early this month to bring back Indians strande...

HSBC appoints Indian-origin strategy expert in UK

London-headquartered HSBC has appointed an Indian-origin strategy expert to chart the banks growth plans in a post-pandemic scenario. According to The Sunday Times, Chira Barua has joined the bank as Group Head of Strategy and will assess w...

Over 2.44 lakh migrant workers have returned to C'garh: Govt

An estimated 2.45 lakh migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown, have returned to their home states so far, a state government official said on Sunday. While 76,772 of them ret...

States' transmission charges key: Gadkari on MSME solar parks

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the entry of MSMEs in the solar park sector was a good idea but would only be viable if state governments reduce transmission charges. He was speaking through video conferencing to members of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020