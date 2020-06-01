RML doctor undergoes convalescent plasma therapy at private hospital to combat COVID-19

By Priyanka Sharma A senior faculty of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has undergone convalescent plasma therapy at a private hospital after he tested COVID-19 positive on May 23.

Dr Rajeev Sood was detected COVID-19 positive earlier this week. Dr Sood is a dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Centre-run RML hospital. Currently, he is admitted at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital and availing medical services. "Sood was put on oxygen support after he developed a breathing problem. We have conducted his convalescent plasma therapy at the hospital. His condition is stable now," said the hospital official.

Meanwhile, Dr Sood's wife and son-law also had tested positive for the virus. (ANI)