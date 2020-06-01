Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-MLS players approve salary cuts amid COVID-19 crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 09:09 IST
Soccer-MLS players approve salary cuts amid COVID-19 crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@MLS)

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) said its members voted on Sunday to approve a package of concessions for the 2020 season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with cuts in salaries and bonuses across the player pool. The players' body added that there would be modifications to a five-year collective bargaining agreement agreed in February, including a one-year extension.

"The package has been formally submitted to the league for a decision by the owners," the MLSPA said in a statement https://twitter.com/MLSPA/status/1267254682361237506 . "While a difficult vote in incredibly challenging times, it was taken collectively to ensure that players can return to competition as soon as they are safely able to do so."

The MLS season has been suspended since March 12 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the United States. Some teams resumed individual player workouts last month and the league last week gave clubs the green light to begin outdoor training sessions in small groups providing they do not conflict with health protocols.

The MLSPA said players had also agreed to participate in a summer tournament in Florida. The Athletic has reported the June tournament would involve all 26 MLS teams.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC for direction to Delhi govt to provide basic facilities to migrant labourers

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to take all measures for the welfare of migrant labourers, including providing them basic facilities and checking the spread of coronavirus among them. The...

COVID-19 lockdown: Parents concerned over plans to reopen schools, over 2 lakh petition govt

Over 2 lakh parents from across the country have signed a petition demanding that schools should not be reopened unless the COVID-19 situation improves or a vaccine is ready. The petition comes following the governments announcement that sc...

Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases here. Delhi borders to...

Looting rampant in downtown Washington

Looting was rampant in downtown Washington and elsewhere in the city as protests over George Floyds death turned violent for a third straight nightProtesters broke into a branch of Capital Bank, and empty jewelry boxes could be seen scatter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020