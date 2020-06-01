With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
India's COVID-19 tally on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, while 230 more deaths related to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 09:52 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 67,655. Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count stands at 22,333 while cases in Delhi the number has reached 19,844.
