Philippines confirms 3 more deaths from coronavirus, 552 new cases

Philippines confirms 3 more deaths from coronavirus, 552 new casesReuters | Manila | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:34 IST
The Philippine health ministry on Monday reported three new deaths and 552 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths increased to 960, and confirmed cases reached 18,638, of which 3,979 have recovered.
The government on Monday eased strict quarantine measures in the capital, allowing millions of people to return to work and partially restart the virus-ravaged economy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippine