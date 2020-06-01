2 more die of COVID-19 in JK, toll rises to 30

The coronavirus death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 30 after two more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday. Both the patients, a 45-year-old man from Shopian and a 72-year-old Doda resident, had underlying health conditions, they said.

The Shopian resident was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday with multiple chest problems, an official said here. His sample for COVID-9 test was collected in the evening, but he died in the night. The test report came positive on Monday. The septuagenarian with comorbidities like lung and heart ailments was admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu last week and his report for coronavirus test received on Sunday night, they said.