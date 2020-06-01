Left Menu
Goa: 5 of family, their doctor test positive in Vasco

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:52 IST
Five members of a family, including a pregnant woman, and a doctor treating them tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday in Vasco town, some 49 kilometres from here, with state health minister Vishwajit Rane saying it may be a case "local transmission within the area". He said health officials were examining the case.

"Five members of a family from the fishing community and the their doctor tested positive for coronavirus. This looks like a case of local transmission within the area. Authorities are examining all aspects," he said.

"It was found that one of the members of the family had come in contact with a person from Andhra Pradesh where he had gone to buy fish," Rane added. He said authorities were working on a protocol to declare Mangor Hill area of Vasco city as a containment zone as all positive cases have come from the area.

"This is a new situation for the state. However, this is not a case of community transmission," he reiterated. The overall number of COVID-19 cases touched 77 in the state, though the number of active ones stands at 33.

