Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: Minister claims 6 test positive, official says only 2

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:59 IST
Goa: Minister claims 6 test positive, official says only 2

Hours after Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane claimed five members of a family and their doctor had tested positive for coronavirus in Vasco town near here, state health secretary Neela Mohanan on Monday said only two people had been infected as per tests conducted at the GMCH. The Mangor Hill area, where the cases originated, has been declared a containment zone and sealed, she said.

"Only two people tested positive in confirmatory tests held at Goa Medical College and Hospital. Contact tracing has begun. The area has compact houses, and all people living near the residence of the two patients are being tested," she said. Mohanan said the travel history of the two persons is not known yet, adding "it was not right to call this a case of community transmission as investigations are still underway".

Earlier, Rane had said, "Five members of a family from the fishing community and the their doctor tested positive for coronavirus. This looks like a case of local transmission within the area. Authorities are examining all aspects." Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 73, new cases: two, deaths: nil, discharged: 44, active cases 29, Samples tested till date: 20780..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 26,000 nursing home COVID-19 deaths reported to feds

Federal health authorities have received reports of nearly 26,000 nursing home residents dying from COVID-19, according to materials prepared for the nations governors. That number is partial and likely to go higher.A letter from the Center...

U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstit...

Former U.S. President Obama praises protests, condemns violence

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday condemned the use of violence at nationwide protests over racial inequities and excessive police force while praising the actions of peaceful protesters seeking reform.The vast majority of protes...

HC dismisses plea challenging Centre's decision to freeze DA of public servants in wake of COVID-19

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Centres decision to freeze the dearness allowance DA of public servants and pensioners in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the government has the power to take such a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020