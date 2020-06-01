Goa: Minister claims 6 test positive, official says only 2

Hours after Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane claimed five members of a family and their doctor had tested positive for coronavirus in Vasco town near here, state health secretary Neela Mohanan on Monday said only two people had been infected as per tests conducted at the GMCH. The Mangor Hill area, where the cases originated, has been declared a containment zone and sealed, she said.

"Only two people tested positive in confirmatory tests held at Goa Medical College and Hospital. Contact tracing has begun. The area has compact houses, and all people living near the residence of the two patients are being tested," she said. Mohanan said the travel history of the two persons is not known yet, adding "it was not right to call this a case of community transmission as investigations are still underway".

Earlier, Rane had said, "Five members of a family from the fishing community and the their doctor tested positive for coronavirus. This looks like a case of local transmission within the area. Authorities are examining all aspects." Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 73, new cases: two, deaths: nil, discharged: 44, active cases 29, Samples tested till date: 20780..