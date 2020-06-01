Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, 271 fresh cases reported

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:50 IST
8 more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, 271 fresh cases reported

West Bengal reported has eight more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll in the state to 253, the Health Department said on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 5,772, with at least 271 fresh cases of the contagion, it said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,141. Of the eight people that succumbed to the disease, five were from the city and one each from North 24 Parganas and West Medinipore districts, the department said in its bulletin.

One of the deceased is a resident of another state. The state government maintained that 72 coronavirus-infected patients have died due to co-morbidities, and COVID- 19 in those cases was "incidental".

Among those who tested positive for the disease since Sunday, 46 are from the northern districts of West Bengal. "The surge in the number of infections from that part of the state is due to the huge number of returning migrant labourers. Most of them are asymptomatic, but have tested positive for COVID-19," a health official said.

At least 149 people have been discharged from different hospitals since Sunday evening, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,306, the department said. Meanwhile, there was a power failure in the afternoon in a huge section of the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where around 80 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID- 19, sources said. "Electricity was restored after one and a half hours at around 5pm," they said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstit...

Judge tosses Dykstra defamation suit vs. Darling

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed Lenny Dykstras lawsuit alleging defamation and libel against former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling. Dykstra went after Darling for claims made in his book 108 Stitches Loose Threads, Ripping Yarn...

COVID-19 could infect 670,000 people in Lahore alone: Pak report

An estimated 670,000 people could be infected with the coronavirus disease in Pakistans eastern city of Lahore alone, according to a report on Monday. A detailed summary of a survey report about the threat of the virus to Lahore was present...

WHO and other experts say no evidence of COVID-19 losing potency

World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic has been losing potency. Prof...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020