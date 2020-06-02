Maha: Aurangabad records 55 new COVID-19 cases; tally at 1,642

At least 55 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday, taking the count in the region to 1,642, a district official said. Swab reports of 55 suspected patients from the district came out positive on Tuesday morning, the official said.

Of the 1,642 coronavirus cases reported in the district so far, 1,049 patients have recovered from the infection and 79 have died of it, he said. At present, 514 persons were undergoing treatment for the deadly infection at different hospitals in the district, he said.