Pune institute develops AI for detection of COVID-19

Pune institute develops AI for detection of COVID-19PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:23 IST
Researchers at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled COVID-19 detection tool, which uses chest x-rays of patients to identify the infection. According to the release, chest x-rays of suspected patients can be uploaded on this AI tool, which immediately confirms any abnormality due to COVID-19 or other kinds of respiratory disorders.
This will be a useful tool for radiologists and it can also be used in telemedicine, the statement read. The DIAT has made it available for free on its website www.diat.ac.in, where a link has been provided, the release stated.
