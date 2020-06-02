Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune institute develops AI for detection of COVID-19

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:23 IST
Pune institute develops AI for detection of COVID-19

Researchers at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled COVID-19 detection tool, which uses chest x-rays of patients to identify the infection. According to the release, chest x-rays of suspected patients can be uploaded on this AI tool, which immediately confirms any abnormality due to COVID-19 or other kinds of respiratory disorders.

This will be a useful tool for radiologists and it can also be used in telemedicine, the statement read. The DIAT has made it available for free on its website www.diat.ac.in, where a link has been provided, the release stated.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP picks new face to head its Delhi unit, veteran Sai for Chhattisgarh

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as its Delhi unit chief and tribal leader and former Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai as its Chhattisgarh state president, the party said in a statement. Gupta is a former mayor of north Delhi mu...

Moody's rating downgrade not surprising: SBI report

The downgrade of Indias sovereign rating by Moodys has not come as a surprise as global rating agencies have lowered ratings and outlook of about 21 emerging economies following COVID-19 outbreak, SBI said in a report on Tuesday. Indias sov...

Five new containment zones created in Tehri district

With coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in Tehri district, five new containment zones were created on Tuesday. With this, the number of containment zones in the district has risen to eight, District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.The c...

SC seeks activist Navlakha's reply on NIA plea against HC order in Bhima Koregaon case

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha on NIAs plea challenging the Delhi High Court order seeking records of judicial proceedings before special courts in the national capital and Mumbai in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020