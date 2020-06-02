Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's opposition parties flout social distancing rules at rally in Rome

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:20 IST
Italy's opposition parties flout social distancing rules at rally in Rome
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italian opposition parties and hundreds of supporters defied social distancing rules on Tuesday to pack Rome's central streets in an anti-government protest rally. With more than 233,000 confirmed cases, Italy is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the government only recently decided to gradually lift draconian restrictions it had imposed in early March to rein in contagion.

The demonstration was organized by the right-wing League, the far-right Brothers of Italy, and the center-right "Go Italy" parties to protest against the coalition government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Live to stream on social media showed protesters marching next to each other with a large Italian flag along Via del Corso, leading to the Piazza del Popolo in Rome's historic center.

Some protesters were not wearing face masks, made compulsory in Italy when sufficient distancing between people is not possible. League leader Matteo Salvini took selfies with supporters and spoke to reporters wearing an Italian flag-colored face mask under his chin, images showed.

"I've have got a mask but experts say that the virus is dying," Salvini said, referring to recent declarations by Italian professors that the coronavirus is losing its potency. The demonstration was staged to coincide with celebrations for June 2, a public holiday, commemorating the vote in favor of the creation of a Republic after the Second World War.

The opposition rally took place as Head of State Sergio Mattarella visited Codogno, a small town in the north of Italy, home to the country's first coronavirus patient and symbol of the emergency which has cost almost 33,500 lives so far. "(Today) we celebrate what holds our country together: its moral strength. From here is where we want to start again," Mattarella said.

Salvini praised the call for Italians to keep united after the coronavirus crisis but said that the government was turning a deaf ear to requests made by the opposition.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

England to play three Tests against Windies from July 8

England will be playing three-match Test series against West Indies behind closed doors beginning July 8, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB confirmed on Tuesday. The matches will be held at Hampshires Ageas Bowl and Lancashires Emirat...

Outdoor seating only: Parisian cafes eke out space along sidewalks

The Cafe de Flore in Paris, once a favourite drinking hole of Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre, spread its tables along the pavement, in front of the neighbouring book store, and reopened on Tuesday for the first time in 11 weeks. Lo...

Prohibitory orders to be imposed in Puri ahead of 'Snan Purnima' on June 5

Prohibitory orders will be imposed in parts of Puri ahead of Lord Jagannaths annual Snan Purima festival on June 5 to prevent congregation of devotees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Tuesday. After a me...

West Bengal govt to set up 15 more hospitals for COVID-19 patients

Amid the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases following the return of migrant workers, the West Bengal government has decided to set up 15 more dedicated hospitals for coronavirus patients, a senior official said on Tuesday. A directive in this reg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020