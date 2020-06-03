Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reasonable to expect some coronavirus vaccine by year-end -Pentagon researcher

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 01:18 IST
Reasonable to expect some coronavirus vaccine by year-end -Pentagon researcher

A senior U.S. Army vaccine researcher said on Tuesday it was reasonable to expect that some sort of coronavirus vaccine could be available to part of the U.S. population by the end of the year. Defense Secretary Mark Esper vowed on May 15 that the U.S. military and other parts of the government would, in collaboration with the private sector, produce a vaccine at scale to treat the American people and partners abroad by year-end.

Colonel Wendy Sammons-Jackson, director of the U.S. Military Infectious Disease Research Program, told a Pentagon news briefing it was "reasonable to expect that there will be some form of a vaccine that could be available at some level, to a certain population, by the end of the year." Another Army researcher, Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, said researchers were learning about the new virus "faster than we have about any other virus before."

"So, going to a vaccine in a matter of months, from concept all the way to Phase 3 clinical trials and potentially licensure is unprecedented. But in this case I think very much is possible." Army researchers said work was underway with U.S. and international companies, including AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc and Sanofi SA , to develop anti-body drugs and vaccines and the military planned to test its own vaccine candidate on humans in the late summer.

Scientists leading U.S. efforts told Reuters in late May the United States plans a massive testing effort involving more than 100,000 volunteers and a half dozen or so of the most promising vaccine candidates to deliver a safe and effective one by the end of 2020. Other U.S. authorities, including the National Institutes of Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, are also helping companies develop vaccines and therapies.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Center for Democracy and Technology files lawsuit against Trump's executive order on social media

The Washington-based Center for Democracy and Technology filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trumps executive order on social media, arguing it violates the First Amendment.The consumer advocacy group backed by large Am...

After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no warning label on Trump posts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Tuesday that he stood by his decision not to challenge inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump, refusing to give ground a day after staff members staged a rare public protest. A group...

U.S. senator wants defense bill to ban use of military against peaceful protests

A Democratic U.S. senator said on Tuesday he would try to make it illegal for President Donald Trump to use the military against protesters, after days of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died as a white poli...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Wall Street posted gains on Tuesday as market participants looked past widespread social unrest and pandemic worries to focus instead on easing lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery. Tech shares, along with cyclical stocks li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020