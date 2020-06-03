India's coronavirus cases cross 200,000, peak still weeks away

India's coronavirus cases cross 200,000, peak still weeks awayReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 09:56 IST
India's coronavirus infections crossed 200,000, the health ministry said on Wednesday, and a peak could still be weeks away in the world's second most populous country. Cases jumped by 8,909 over the previous day in one of the highest single-day spikes, taking the tally to 2,07,615. Six other nations, from the United States, to Britain and Brazil, have a higher caseload.
"We are very far away for the peak," said Dr Nivedita Gupta, of the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research. Government officials have previously said it could be later this month, or even July, before cases start to fall off. The death toll from the disease stood at 5,815.
