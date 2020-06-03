Left Menu
Development News Edition

US to ship first batch of 100 ventilators donated to India next week: White House

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 12:51 IST
US to ship first batch of 100 ventilators donated to India next week: White House
Representative image

The US will ship next week the first batch of 100 ventilators it has donated to India to treat the coronavirus patients, President Donald Trump has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said. Trump spoke with Modi on Tuesday and "the two leaders discussed the G-7 (summit), the COVID-19 response, and regional security issues", it said.

"The president was happy to announce that the United States would be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week," the White House said in a readout of the call. India is now the seventh among the worst-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. India has reported over two lakh confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,815 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Ventilators have emerged as a key medical device to treat critical coronavirus patients. Around 1 out of every 5 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops breathing difficulty, according to the World Health Organisation. A ventilator takes over the body's breathing process when a disease has caused the lungs to fail. This gives the patient time to fight off the infection and recover.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi in a series of tweets on Tuesday said that he had a warm and productive conversation with his "friend" Trump. "We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues," he said. "The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture," Modi tweeted.

Trump spoke about the US presidency of the Group of Seven (G7), and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries like India. "In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in USA," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement in New Delhi. Modi commended Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-COVID world. Prime Minister Modi said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed G7 Summit, the PMO said.

Expressing concern over the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, Modi conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation. "The two leaders also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation," the PMO said. During the call, Trump warmly recalled his visit to India in February this year. "Modi said that the visit had been memorable and historic on many accounts, and had also added new dynamism to the bilateral relationship," the statement said. "The exceptional warmth and candour of the conversation reflected the special nature of the Indo-US ties, as well as the friendship and mutual esteem between both leaders," the PMO statement added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No intimate scenes on Bengali soaps as TV industry resumes production

Actors in Bengal television industry will not shoot intimate scenes for their shows as production work restarts in the state, two months after it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken during a meeting of produce...

Flight with 180 Indians stranded in Dubai lands in TN

A repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat mission, carrying 180 Indians, who were stranded in Dubai, arrived at the international airport here early Wednesday. The Air India Express IX 1611 flight with 94 male, 66 female adults, 17 child...

It's a disgrace: Vaughan slams England's handling of Plunkett

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed English team management for their lack of communication with Liam Plunkett, saying it was a disgrace that the fast bowler came to know about his omission through social media. Plunkett, 35,...

Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; count rises to 14

A 30-year-old man who had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the states tally to 14, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 13 are active, the official said.The man, who ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020