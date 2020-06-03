Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:22 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 3:02 p.m.

Services sector activities contract sharply in May with firms cutting jobs, survey says. 2:18 p.m.

Two policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Bahraich. 2:09 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Singapore cross 36,000-mark. 1:56 p.m.

Actors in West Bengal television industry will not shoot intimate scenes for their shows as production work restarts in the state. 1:53 p.m.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) begins drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine resumes. Over 14.37 lakh labourers returned to MP during lockdown, official says.

A 30-year-old-man who returned to Mizoram from Delhi tests COVID-19 positive as state's count rises to 14. 1:43 p.m.

Australia is in recession as economy reels from coronavirus and bushfires, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says. 1:36 p.m.

Delhi government sets up panel to strengthen overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19. UP's Jhansi police develop dual-purpose PPE kits for COVID-19 and the rain.

1:15 p.m. Indore detects 27 new COVID-19 cases as district's tally rises to 3,597.

1:14 p.m. Nushrat Bharucha plans to interact with doctors treating COVID-19 patients.

1:11 p.m. Gujarat government forms panel of doctors to revamp health care system.

12:56 p.m. Mizoram will soon get 4 RT-PCR machines, Health Minister R Lalthangliana says.

12:31 p.m. Pakistan reports record 4,132 COVID-19 cases in single day as infections surge to 80,463, Health Ministry says.

12:15 p.m. Four die of coronavirus in AP, as 180 fresh cases are reported.

Toddler tests positive for coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar, and is shifted to COVID hospital along with her mother. 11:37 a.m.

A migrant worker who returned recently from Noida tests COVID-19 positive in Shamli as active cases in the UP district rises to 10. 11:36 a.m.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the looting that happened in the New York City amid protests over the custodial killing of George Floyd is a "disgrace" and "inexcusable" and accused the police department and its Mayor Bill de Blasio of not doing their jobs. 11:27 a.m.

Services activity contracts sharply in May due to COVID-19 with firms cutting jobs, PMI says. 11:23 a.m.

Rajasthan records 102 fresh cases of COVID-19. 11:04 a.m.

India registers a record jump of 8,909 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,07,615 on Wednesday, while the toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths. 10:58 a.m.

Commodity exports to China could fall by USD 33.1 billion in 2020, UNCTAD study says. 10:45 a.m.

As many as 48 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam as state's tally rises to 1,561. 10:35 a.m.

China reports five new coronavirus cases. 9:59 a.m.

Security guards feed starving monkeys at Daulatabad Fort. 5:34 a.m.

US Lawmakers urge the Trump administration to take steps to ensure international students can enrol for Fall classes. 5:03 a.m.

US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, White House says, 4:08 a.m. A South African court declares that some of the government's lockdown regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are "unconstitutional and invalid", but will remain in force for the next 14 days.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Latest News

Mumbai avoids brunt of cyclone that barrels into India's west coast

Mumbai escaped the brunt of a cyclone on Wednesday after winds changed direction and the storm made landfall further south on Indias western coast than expected, giving some respite to a metropolis already ravaged by coronavirus infections....

Deep rooted conspiracy behind killing of IB officer during Delhi riots, police tells court

There was a deep rooted conspiracy behind the riots and murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during northeast Delhi violence as he was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain,the police told a Delhi court i...

242 trains originated from railway stations in Delhi since May 1; 101 went to Uttar Pradesh, 111 trains terminated in Bihar: Officials.

242 trains originated from railway stations in Delhi since May 1 101 went to Uttar Pradesh, 111 trains terminated in Bihar Officials....

U'khand records 23 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally 1,066

Twenty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,066, a health department bulletin said. The fresh cases were reported from Dehradun 8, Haridwar 9, Chamoli...
