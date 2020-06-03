Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 3:02 p.m.

Services sector activities contract sharply in May with firms cutting jobs, survey says. 2:18 p.m.

Two policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Bahraich. 2:09 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Singapore cross 36,000-mark. 1:56 p.m.

Actors in West Bengal television industry will not shoot intimate scenes for their shows as production work restarts in the state. 1:53 p.m.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) begins drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine resumes. Over 14.37 lakh labourers returned to MP during lockdown, official says.

A 30-year-old-man who returned to Mizoram from Delhi tests COVID-19 positive as state's count rises to 14. 1:43 p.m.

Australia is in recession as economy reels from coronavirus and bushfires, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says. 1:36 p.m.

Delhi government sets up panel to strengthen overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19. UP's Jhansi police develop dual-purpose PPE kits for COVID-19 and the rain.

1:15 p.m. Indore detects 27 new COVID-19 cases as district's tally rises to 3,597.

1:14 p.m. Nushrat Bharucha plans to interact with doctors treating COVID-19 patients.

1:11 p.m. Gujarat government forms panel of doctors to revamp health care system.

12:56 p.m. Mizoram will soon get 4 RT-PCR machines, Health Minister R Lalthangliana says.

12:31 p.m. Pakistan reports record 4,132 COVID-19 cases in single day as infections surge to 80,463, Health Ministry says.

12:15 p.m. Four die of coronavirus in AP, as 180 fresh cases are reported.

Toddler tests positive for coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar, and is shifted to COVID hospital along with her mother. 11:37 a.m.

A migrant worker who returned recently from Noida tests COVID-19 positive in Shamli as active cases in the UP district rises to 10. 11:36 a.m.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the looting that happened in the New York City amid protests over the custodial killing of George Floyd is a "disgrace" and "inexcusable" and accused the police department and its Mayor Bill de Blasio of not doing their jobs. 11:27 a.m.

Services activity contracts sharply in May due to COVID-19 with firms cutting jobs, PMI says. 11:23 a.m.

Rajasthan records 102 fresh cases of COVID-19. 11:04 a.m.

India registers a record jump of 8,909 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,07,615 on Wednesday, while the toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths. 10:58 a.m.

Commodity exports to China could fall by USD 33.1 billion in 2020, UNCTAD study says. 10:45 a.m.

As many as 48 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam as state's tally rises to 1,561. 10:35 a.m.

China reports five new coronavirus cases. 9:59 a.m.

Security guards feed starving monkeys at Daulatabad Fort. 5:34 a.m.

US Lawmakers urge the Trump administration to take steps to ensure international students can enrol for Fall classes. 5:03 a.m.

US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, White House says, 4:08 a.m. A South African court declares that some of the government's lockdown regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are "unconstitutional and invalid", but will remain in force for the next 14 days.