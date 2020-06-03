Left Menu
Germany waiting for EU view before deciding on Turkey travel restrictions

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:05 IST
Germany is talking to Ankara about reviewing travel restrictions with Turkey but is waiting for a European Union recommendation before taking any decisions, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We are in talks with Turkey. The foreign minister already discussed this question with his Turkish colleague. We see that Turkey is making great efforts, but I can't give a forecast on how and when a decision will be taken," the spokesman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

