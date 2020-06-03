France coronavirus death toll over 29,000

France coronavirus death toll over 29,000Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:42 IST
France's coronavirus death toll rose by 81 on Wednesday, or 0.3%, to reach 29,021, which is the fifth-highest death toll in the world.
The rate of increase has decreased compared to Tuesday, when fatalities were up 0.4%, and the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 disease has continued its long-running decline, the health ministry said in a statement.
