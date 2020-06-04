Qantas to boost domestic capacity to 15% of normal by end of June

Qantas to boost domestic capacity to 15% of normal by end of JuneReuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-06-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 06:09 IST
Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would boost domestic capacity to 15% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of June, up from 5% now, as Australian states ease travel restrictions.
The airline said more flights are likely in July depending on travel demand and further relaxation of state borders, with the ability to increase to up to 40% of pre-crisis capacity by the end of July.
