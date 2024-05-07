DSI-NRF Policy Placement Postdoctoral Fellowship Programme launched

In a move aimed to enhance collaboration between academia and government, the National Research Foundation (NRF) and the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) have launched the pilot phase of its DSI-NRF Policy Placement Postdoctoral Fellowship Programme.

This initiative is designed to bridge the gap between research and public policymaking, thus addressing societal challenges through evidence-based approaches.

NRF Business Advancement Group Executive, Dr Thandi Mgwebi, said the pilot phase will focus on postdoctoral research fellows and emerging researchers at a postdoctoral level to provide them with a unique opportunity to work within government departments.

“Through close collaboration with key government stakeholders, fellows will engage in policy processes and activities aligned with the thematic areas outlined in the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Decadal Plan 2022-2032.

“These areas include energy, social sciences, agriculture, climate change adaptation and mitigation, health, and other relevant fields,” Mgwebi said.

The pilot phase has seen the appointment of 14 postdoctoral fellows who have been assigned to strategic divisions within the DSI and NRF.

“The DSI fellows will be placed at the Technology Innovation and Research Development and Support divisions, while the NRF fellows will be spread across Business Advancement, Research Analysis and Advice, Knowledge Advancement and Support divisions, as well as Research Chairs and Centres of Excellence,” Mgwebi said.

The fellows will support the human capital development and social grand challenges (HCD and SGCs) five policy focus areas including research impact; internationalisation and partnerships; technology and innovations; and open science.

The fellowship programme is expected to be scaled-up over the next few years, with an open call for postdoctoral researchers to apply for the programme in 2025 and beyond.

The role of research

Mgwebi also noted that in today's complex world, the role of research in shaping public policy cannot be overstated.

She said the DSI-NRF Policy Placement Postdoctoral Fellowship Programme recognises this imperative and seeks to empower outstanding researchers and academics to contribute directly to government institutions.

“This will allow the academics to play a pivotal role in informing policy-making processes. The NRF and DSI are committed to driving national development through research initiatives that have a tangible impact on society.

"Through the creation of opportunities for collaboration between academia and government, we aim to enhance the capacity of researchers in public policymaking, while at the same time ensure that investments towards research culminates into impactful policies,” Mgwebi said.

DSI Research Development and Support Deputy Director-General, Imraan Patel said the programme fills two especially important gaps, one in which they have PhD graduates who have a lot of insight and ways of thinking that can be used by the policy environment effectively, but which cannot be extracted.

“The other in the policy environment where we have the need for deep insight into what is happening, what does the available evidence tells us, etc. This postdoctoral policy fellowship brings together those two needs into what I think is going to be an exciting and innovative programme,” Patel said.

