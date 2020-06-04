France's Bastille Day military parade replaced by ceremony in Paris

France's Bastille Day military parade replaced by ceremony in ParisReuters | Paris | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:23 IST
France's Bastille Day military parade marking its national day will be replaced by a ceremony on the Place de la Concorde square in central Paris, President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Thursday.
The ceremony, which will include the traditional fly-over by the French air force, will honour the military's participation in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic as well as frontline health care workers, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
