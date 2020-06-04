Two die of COVID in U'khand as infection count rises to 1,145

Two die of COVID in U'khand as infection count rises to 1,145PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:39 IST
Two coronavirus patients died while the infection numbers in Uttarakhand rose to 1,145 with 60 fresh cases, a health bulletin said on Thursday. Till now, 10 infection patients have died in the state. The fresh deaths were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, on Wednesday night
According to the bulletin, Dehradun reported the maximum 35 cases, followed by 10 each in Nainital and Tehri; four in Pauri; and one in Uttarkashi. Most cases have a travel history to Mumbai, it said
So far, 286 people have recovered from the virus.
