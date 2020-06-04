Left Menu
Over one lakh COVID tests conducted in Punjab: State health minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:38 IST
Over one lakh COVID tests conducted in Punjab: State health minister
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday said more than one lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 infection in the state so far. He said Punjab has increased its testing per million to 3,259, which is higher than the national average of 3,046.

"Punjab has completed testing of over 1,00,000 samples for COVID-19," the minister said in an official release here. Sidhu added that the state was conducting around 4,500 tests per day.

The minister said the state government has decided to provide special training to community health workers, staff nurses and pharmacists for collection of swab samples to increase sample collection capacity. The state government has also decided to conduct free testing for samples sent by empanelled private hospitals or clinics, he added.

The minister said instructions have been issued to civil surgeons to enlist private hospitals, clinics and laboratories which are willing to get empanelled. These facilities should have separate isolated spaces for suspected cases of COVID-l9 where samples will be taken, he said.

They shall arrange the required logistics, collect samples, pack them and send to the nearest government health facility as per protocol, Sidhu said. He said the private hospitals and clinics availing this facility should not charge more than Rs 1,000 from patients for sample collection.

