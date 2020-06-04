GAVI alliance raises $2 billion to buy COVID-19 vaccines for poor

GAVI alliance raises $2 billion to buy COVID-19 vaccines for poorReuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:55 IST
The GAVI vaccines alliance said on Thursday it had raised $2 billion from international donors for an Advanced Market Commitment to buy future COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries.
The deal would help secure enough COVID-19 vaccine doses - when the shots have been developed - for poor countries to immunise healthcare workers and those at high risk, it said, as well as creating a "buffer of doses" for use when needed.
- READ MORE ON:
- GAVI