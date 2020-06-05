Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway's April GDP drops, but recovery seen faster than feared

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:26 IST
Norway's April GDP drops, but recovery seen faster than feared
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway's economy contracted 4.7% in April from March and by 11.4% in the two months since the end of February, but the outlook for the rest of the year now looks better than it did six weeks ago, Statistics Norway (SSB) said on Friday. The mainland economy, which excludes the volatile offshore oil and gas production, is forecast to shrink by 3.9% for the year versus a fall of 5.5% predicted on April 24 when Norway was in lockdown to halt the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"The Norwegian economy appears to be picking up after the country shut down in March, but lower international demand and low oil prices will impact on economic development for several years to come," SSB said. "Following a major fall in GDP in the first half of this year, we expect growth to pick up sharply again towards the end of the year and early 2021," it said.

The economy is expected to grow by 4.3% next year, SSB said. Unemployment, which rose above 15% in the first week of April following emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, has also begun to decline.

SSB forecast 2020 unemployment averaging 5.1%, up from 3.7% in 2019 but less than the 6.3% predicted six weeks ago. The central bank has cut its key policy interest rate to a record-low zero percent, while the government announced plans for record fiscal spending.

Households have kept up spending, with seasonally adjusted retail sales soaring 4.8% in April, and housing prices rose again in May after a slight drop in April. "There is good reason to expect that April will mark the low point for the mainland economy during the corona crisis," Handelsbanken Capital Markets wrote in a note to clients.

Norway's crown currency, which has rallied since hitting record lows in mid-March, rose slightly against the euro to trade at 10.54 at 0645 GMT. ($1 = 9.2817 Norwegian crowns)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 school teachers killed in bomb blast in Pakistan

Two school teachers have been killed in a roadside bomb blast in Pakistans restive northwestern province bordering Afghanistan, an official said on Friday. The two teachers were going on a bike when the bomb exploded near a stream in Damado...

Singapore plans wearable virus contact tracing device for all

Singapore plans to give a wearable device that will identify people who had interacted with carriers of coronavirus to all of its 5.7 million residents, in what could become one of the most comprehensive contact tracing efforts globally. Th...

Class 10, 12 students with special needs availing scribe facility can skip pending board exams: CBSE

Children with special needs availing facility of scribe can choose not to appear for pending class 10 and 12 board exams as it will be difficult to comply with social distancing norms and their result will be declared as per an alternative ...

Russia's coronavirus infections near 450,000

Russia reported 8,726 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 449,834.Officials said 144 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,528. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020