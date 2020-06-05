Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air traffic at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport halted in coronavirus worker dispute

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:49 IST
Air traffic at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport halted in coronavirus worker dispute

All air traffic at Israel's principal airport was shut down on Friday after workers walked off the job to demand compensation for wages lost due to the coronavirus crisis, an airport spokeswoman and union official said. Global demand for air travel has plummeted amid the pandemic and Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, put about 2,500 airport workers on unpaid leave in early March.

The Israel Airports Authority's workers' union has demanded the country negotiate a compensation package with airport workers. "The workers that were placed on unpaid leave have now stopped receiving unemployment benefits. We need the government to find a solution," union spokeswoman Gali Gabbay said.

Most flights at the airport had already been halted due to the pandemic, save for a handful of daily passenger and cargo services. The workers' strike will affect 37 flights on Friday, 17 outbound and 20 inbound, the airport said. It did not say how many were passenger versus cargo flights.

Israel has not said when it will end COVID-19 border restrictions.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

Mastercard commits US$40M to Africa CDC’s Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Mastercard Foundation are partnering to respond to COVID-19. Through its COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program, Mastercard Foundation is committing US40 million to Africa CDCs Partne...

COVID-19: Union Health Ministry issues guidelines for safe ENT practice

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for safe ENT Ear, Nose, Throat medical practice to minimise the spread of COVID-19 infection among ENT doctors, nursing staff, support staff, patients and their attendant...

Erdogan nixes weekend lockdown over public backlash, cases rise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he decided to cancel a weekend lockdown announced late on Thursday after a public backlash, but he warned of a rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases. On Thursday, Turkeys interior mini...

Research is at the Core for the New UG Courses Launched by BML Munjal University

Announces new batches for School of Management, School of Economics Commerce, School of Engineering and Technology Gurugram, Haryana, India NewsVoir Introduces B.A. Hons. Economics and B.Com Hons, in line with its vision to be a world-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020