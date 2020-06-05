Left Menu
Malaysia reports 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:12 IST
Malaysia reported 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 8,266 infections.

The health ministry also reported its first death in two weeks, raising the number of fatalities to 116.

Earlier on Friday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled an additional economic stimulus package worth around $8.2 billion in a bid to revitalise industries badly hit by the pandemic.

