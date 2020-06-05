Left Menu
Development News Edition

ELISA COVID-19 test kits can be used to determine infection exposure among public: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:21 IST
ELISA COVID-19 test kits can be used to determine infection exposure among public: Study

Indigenously developed ELISA testing kits for COVID-19 have been found to be sensitive and specific for the detection of novel coronavirus antibodies in human serum samples and can be used for determining infection exposure among the general population, a study said. The kit may be used to detect exposed immune-protected individuals, stated the study conducted by scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) along with other collaborators and the result published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).

ELISA testing kit was found to be 92.37 per cent sensitive, 97.9 per cent specific, robust and reproducible. The positive and negative predictive values were 94.44 and 98.14 per cent respectively, it stated. ICMR, the apex health research body, has been conducting a survey to assess the proportion of population exposed to novel coronavirus, including asymptomatic individuals as a part of which ELISA-based antibody tests would be used for data collection. Researchers highlighted that for surveillance of the emerging and re-emerging viruses, serological assays have been widely recommended. Several IgM/IgG ELISA kits for COVID-19 are in varied stages of development.

However, validated and approved SARS-CoV-2 serological assays are lacking for case detection and are not included in WHO's laboratory testing guidelines for COVID-19. Due to non-availability of an indigenous, approved and cost-effective kit, an in-house ELISA was developed and validated for the detection of anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG antibodies, the study said.

A total of 513 blood samples were tested by the ELISA for COVID-19. "Our findings suggested that this indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG-ELISA was sensitive and specific for the detection of IgG antibodies among individuals who have been exposed to coronavirus infection," the study highlighted. It can be used for ascertaining the seroprevalence against SARS-CoV-2 in a population and for epidemiological studies, it said.

"ELISA will be useful in screening healthcare workers, industry workers among others. The use of whole-cell antigen instead of recombinant nucleocapsid antigen or spike protein antigen provided a broad sensitivity to the assay. However, the assay performance needs to be assessed in a large cohort of related human/zoonotic coronaviruses," the study added. Such kits can be produced at low cost, are easy-to-use and affordable in resource-limited settings.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Little progress on Brexit free trade deal, EU and UK say

The European Union said on Friday there had been no significant progress in talks with the United Kingdom about a Brexit free trade agreement and that to reach a deal, talks would have to intensify. This week, there have been no significant...

UK official says need to work intensively with EU into July on trade deal

Britain needs to work intensively into July with the EU to make progress in trade talks, and negotiations cannot drag on into October, a senior British negotiating official said on Friday.October is too late for us to do this, the official ...

India set to reopen temples, malls but no sprinkling of holy water

India will throw open shopping malls, restaurants, and places of worship that typically attract large crowds next week, officials said, even though coronavirus infections are rising at the fastest daily rate than at any time in the past thr...

Exiled Thai activist abducted in Cambodia, rights group says

Unknown gunmen abducted a Thai political activist in Cambodias capital, rights advocates said on Friday, the latest in a series of mysterious disappearances of Southeast Asian dissidents living in exile.Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37, was bundle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020