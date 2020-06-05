Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wild elephant had major oral wounds; did not eat for nearly 2 weeks before drowning: Post-mortem report

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:16 IST
Wild elephant had major oral wounds; did not eat for nearly 2 weeks before drowning: Post-mortem report

The pregnant wild elephant which met with a gory end in Kerala had major wounds in its oral cavity, most likely following an explosive blast, due to which she could not eat for nearly two weeks leading to her collapse in a river and drowning, according to post-mortem report. "The major and incapacitating wounds and injuries in oral cavity caused localised sepsis and have most likely occurred following an explosive blast in the mouth.

"This has resulted in excruciating pain and distress in the region and prevented the animal from taking food and water for nearly two weeks. Severe debility and weakness in turn resulted in the final collapse in water that led to drowning," it said. Drowning, followed by inhalation of water leading to lung failure was the immediate cause of death of the elephant, said the preliminary report prepared on May 28, a day after the elephant, estimated to be 15-year old, died in Velliyar River.

No bullet, snare or any other metallic or foreign object found in any part of the carcass, the report said. The elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers which exploded in the animal's mouth in the Silent Valley Forest.

The incident triggered a social media storm with scores voicing concern over the cruelty meted out to the animal. The state forest department has said there was no conclusive evidence that the injury to the elephant's lower jaw was caused by a pineapple stuffed with crackers and it might be a possibility.

The postmortem, performed at Thiruvizhamkunnu Forest Station under the Mannarkad forest division, revealed that the elephant was pregnant. "Inside pelvic cavity enlarged uterus with a nearly two months foetus", it said.

The report said extensive necrotic debris of several indistinguishable soft tissues, fully infested with maggots, were found inside the mouth. Also, distinct fracture and erosions of major portions of maxillary bones and medial portions of body of mandible (jaw bone) on both sides were also noticed.

Externally, apart from the swollen appearance of lower jaw and skin wounds, there was no other major wound or injury of significance on any other part of the body, it said. The elephant died in the Velliyar River with the incident triggering a national outrage, prompting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to assert that stern action would be taken against the culprits.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP and former union minister Maneka Gandhi, among others, had voiced serious concern over the incident. One person was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of the elephant.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland extends wage subsidies, to taper off temporary jobless payments

Ireland will extend into August its temporary wage subsidy for firms badly hit by fallout from COVID-19, as well as jobless benefit schemes for workers who lost their jobs because of related disruption, the government announced on Friday. T...

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint. The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in ...

Who will be NDA's face in Bihar assembly polls is for BJP to decide: LJP president Chirag Paswan.

Who will be NDAs face in Bihar assembly polls is for BJP to decide LJP president Chirag Paswan....

Odisha takes pioneering step towards women empowerment

In a path-breaking decision towards women empowerment and inclusive sanitation, the Odisha government on Friday handed over Operation and Maintenance OM of four Septage Treatment Plants SeTPs to self-Help Groups SHGs run by women and transg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020