324 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, tally rises to 13,678

The number of coronaviruspositive patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat reached13,678 after 324 more cases were reported in the last 24hours, the state health department said on Friday

With the death of 30 patients during the same period,the count of victims in the district rose to 968, thedepartment said in a release

As many as 251 patients were discharged from differenthospitals after recovery in the last 24 hours, it added.