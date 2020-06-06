G20 pledges over 21 bln dollars to fight coronavirus

G20 pledges over 21 bln dollars to fight coronavirusReuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 06:07 IST
The Group of 20 (G20) rich and emerging economies has pledged more than $21 billion to fight the coronavirus, a statement by the group said early on Saturday.
"The G20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, G20 members and invited countries have pledged over US$21 billion to support funding in global health," the statement said.
