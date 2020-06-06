Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists find no survival benefit of treating COVID-19 patients with HCQ

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:12 IST
Scientists find no survival benefit of treating COVID-19 patients with HCQ

Researchers have found that the drug hydroxychloroquine — with or without the antibiotic azithromycin — did not reduce the risk of ventilation or death, and was associated with longer length of hospital stay in COVID-19 patients. The analysis, published in the journal Med, is the first in the US to report data on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) outcomes for COVID-19 from a nationwide integrated health system. "Among patients hospitalised with COVID-19, this retrospective study did not identify any significant reduction in mortality or in the need for mechanical ventilation with hydroxychloroquine treatment with or without azithromycin," the researchers noted.

According to the scientists, including those from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in the US, the research assessed data from 807 people hospitalised with COVID-19 at Veterans Affairs medical centers around the country. They said about half of the patients, did not receive HCQ at any time during their hospitalisation. Among those who did, the study noted that 198 patients were treated with HCQ and 214 were treated with both hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. It said about 86 per cent of the patients given HCQ received it before being put on a mechanical ventilator.

After adjusting for other clinical characteristics, the scientists said the risk of death from any cause was higher in the HCQ group but not in the 'hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin' group when these were compared with the no-hydroxychloroquine group. The researchers also found that the length of hospital stay was 33 per cent longer in the HCQ group and 38 per cent longer in the 'hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin' group than in the no-HCQ group. They said pre-existing conditions like cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and diabetes were relatively common and similar across all groups. The study, according to the scientists, had strengths that earlier research did not have. Citing an example, they said the current study employed data from comprehensive electronic medical records, rather than administrative health insurance claims. With this, the researchers said, they were able to apply rigorously identified patient outcomes. Since the data came from an integrated national healthcare system, they said the findings were less susceptible to biases that might occur in a single-center or regional study.

Mentioning the limitations of the research, they said the median age in their study was about the same age as that in other studies of hospitalised patients -- 70 years -- but since the patients were older, the findings might not apply to younger people with COVID-19. However, the scientists said a quarter of patients ranged from 22 to 60 years old. The patients in the study were also overwhelmingly male -- nearly 96 per cent -- they said, reflecting the demographics of veterans. According to the researchers, the findings don't provide insight into the use of these drugs in the outpatient setting or as prophylaxis. They added that the US Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health have both advised against the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of clinical trials..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC should allow more substitutes to replace players that require hospital visits: Atherton

Former England skipper Michael Atherton believes the ICC should consider allowing more substitutions for injuries which require players to visit a hospital for treatment during a match amid the COVID-19 pandemic. International cricket is se...

City hotels taking extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19 risks

With hotels in the city slated to throw open their doors to guests from June 8 in the midst of the fifth phase of the lockdown, those in the luxury category are taking additional safety measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. A spokesper...

Op Blue Star anniv: Pro-Khalistan slogans at Golden Temple, Akal Takht says will accept separate state if govt offers

The influential Akal Takht on Saturday said that the Sikh community is not averse to the idea of a separate state if there is an offer from the government as some hardliners raised pro-Khalistan slogans in the Golden Temple complex here on ...

UP teacher arrested for withdrawing over Rs 1 cr in salaries from 25 schools

The Kasganj Police have arrested Anamika Shukla, the teacher who has allegedly withdrawn over Rs 1 crore in salaries for over a year from 25 different schools. Shukla was allegedly working on the same post in 25 schools for 13 months and wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020