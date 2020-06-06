Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against Ganga Ram hospital for 'violating' COVID-19 norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:44 IST
FIR against Ganga Ram hospital for 'violating' COVID-19 norms

An FIR has been lodged against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulation norms, after Delhi government registered a compliant in this connection. According to the FIR, the complainant is a senior official of the Delhi health department.

There was no immediate reaction from the authorities of the SGRH, a leading private hospital with 675 beds. It was on June 3 declared a COVID-19 facility by the city government, and told to dedicate 80 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients. The FIR has been filed against the medical superintendent of SGRH under the section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC for allegedly violating directions issued under Epidemic Disease COVID-19, Regulation 2020.

According to the complaint, the hospital was allegedly not using RT-PCR app while collecting COVID-19 samples. As per the guidelines, it is “mandatory” for labs to collect samples through RT-PCR app, it said. The official has alleged that the "violation" on part of the hospital is in adhering to COVID-19 regulation norms, as specified under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. The FIR said, "The CDMO cum mission director central has mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till June 3, which is a clear violation of directions issued under Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulation 2020 Act". Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 26,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708, authorities said.

The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1513-- was recorded on June 3. A total of 2,41,693 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, the Delhi health department said in its bulletin on Friday.

Seeking to streamline the testing process, the Union Health Ministry had launched a dedicated RT-PCR mobile-based app for labs to fill the data at the point of sample collection. Following the directives, Delhi government had made it mandatory for all lab collection and testing centres to download the app.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a virtual press conference on Saturday said, action has been taken against six of the 42 testing labs in the city for "violating ICMR norms"..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

No jurisdiction to go into matters governed under PMLA: HC tells tribunal

Chennai, June 6 PTI The Madras High Court has ruled that the National Company Law TribunalNCLT has got no jurisdictionto go into the matters governed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA. Allowing a petition from the Enforcemen...

Three more infected with coronavirus in Chandigarh

Three more people including a five-year-old boy tested positive for coronavirus in&#160;Chandigarh on&#160;Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 312 in union territory. All three are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the medical bulletin s...

Delhi govt lodges FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for violating COVID-19 regulations

Delhis Deputy Health Secretary Amit Kumar Pamasi lodged an FIR against Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using RT-PCR app for testing data and violating Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.Sir Ganga Ram Hospita...

GRAPHIC-What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters during demonstrations against the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. George Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020