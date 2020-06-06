Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global coronavirus cases top 7 million as outbreak grows in Brazil, India - Reuters tally

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:52 IST
Global coronavirus cases top 7 million as outbreak grows in Brazil, India - Reuters tally

Global cases of the novel coronavirus topped 7 million on Saturday, as case numbers surge in Brazil and India, according to a Reuters tally.

About 30% of those cases, or 2 million infections, are in the United States. Latin America has the second-largest outbreak with over 15% of cases. Globally, deaths from the novel coronavirus are approaching 400,000.

The United States accounts for about one-quarter of all fatalities but deaths in South America are rapidly rising. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in just five months is now equal to the number of people who die annually from malaria, one of the world's most deadly infectious diseases.

The first COVID-19 death was reported on Jan. 10 in Wuhan, China but it was early April before the death toll passed 100,000, according to the Reuters tally of official reports from governments. It took 23 days to go from 300,000 to 400,000 deaths. The United States has the highest death toll in the world at almost 110,000. Fatalities in Brazil are rising rapidly and the country may overtake the United Kingdom to have the second-largest number of deaths in the world.

The total number of deaths is believed to be higher than the officially reported 400,000 as many countries lack supplies to test all victims and some countries do not count deaths outside of a hospital. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.) (Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

498 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

Gujarat reported 498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 19,617.According to the state Health Department, the death toll in the state has gone up to 1,219. ANI...

OPEC, Russia extend record oil cuts to end of July

OPEC, Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July, prolonging a deal that has helped crude prices double in the past two months by withdrawing almost 10 of global supplies from the market....

Elephant death: Make prevention of cruelty animals act more stringent, demands BJP MP

In the wake of the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has urged Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to amend the prevention of cruelty to animals act and make it more stringent. The 15-year-old ele...

Egypt offers new Libya plan as Haftar offensive collapses

Libyas internationally recognised government attempted to make new advances on Saturday against the forces of retreating eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, who stood by in Cairo as his ally, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, proposed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020