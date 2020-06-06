Delhi govt directs hospitals to procure, stock PPE kits, oxygen masks for 3 months

Delhi govt directs hospitals to procure, stock PPE kits, oxygen masks for 3 monthsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 23:21 IST
Delhi government hospitals have been directed to procure and stock "sufficient supplies" of medical equipment like personal protective equipment kits and oxygen masks for at least the next three months amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, officials said on Saturday. Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla in an order issued on Friday said there has been a surge in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Delhi in the last one week, resulting in additional demand of beds, surgical consumables and infrastructure.
"All designated MS/MD/director of COVID and non-COVID hospitals under the government of Delhi are directed to procure and stock sufficient supplies of surgical consumables, oxygen masks and all necessary accessories required for oxygen therapy, PPE kits, gloves, masks, etc., at least for the coming three months," the order said. Delhi recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 27,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761, authorities said. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1513 -- was recorded on June 3.
PTI KND DPB DPB.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Padmini Singla
- COVID
- KND
ALSO READ
Eid like no other, COVID-19 dampens festivities in Old Delhi
Delhi's air quality in 'moderate' category; overall AQI clocks at 162
COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 231; 591 new cases take tally to 12,910: Authorities.
At Delhi-UP border: Some scrambling to reach home for Eid; others on wing and prayer
Free meals in Delhi slums: A woman who feeds poor with her own money