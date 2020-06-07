Delhi-based firm comes up with immunity-booster herbal formulation to fight COVID-19

With the Centre accelerating efforts to restart long-stalled business activities to contain the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Delhi-based company has come up with Ayush Kwath, an immunity booster herbal formulation in easy-to-carry sachets to help protect people on the move from contracting the virus. The AYUSH ministry on April 24 had handed out a herbal decoction recipe to the states and Union Territories asking them to promote its commercial manufacturing stating that it can boost body's immunity.

The formulation made of basil leaves, cinnamon bark, dry ginger powder black pepper will be manufactured and sold in generic name 'Ayush Kwath' or 'Ayush Kudineer' or 'Ayush Joshanda', according to a letter written by the ministry to all the states, UTs and ayurveda-siddha-unani (ASU) drug manufacturers on April 24. "We all know that robust immunity can shield against coronavirus infection. As people are stepping out of their homes to earn livelihood, the launch of the herbal decoction in a sachet format is our endeavour to ensure wide access to healthcare.

"People can comfortably carry these Ayush Kwath sachets in their pocket or bags and can consume wherever and whenever they want by mixing it with tea and water," Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of AIMIL Pharma said which has come up with the decoction. He said that as directed by the Union Ayush Ministry, the herbal formulation comprises of best quality of the herbs known for their immunity enhancing properties and the formulation is also available in powder and tablet form. Sharma said that the idea behind providing the Ayush Kwath in pocket-friendly sachet is to bring the immunity-booster product within easy reach of maximum people across rural and urban markets. According to health experts, while coronavirus reduces the immune response of an infected person, it has also been observed that mostly its target is people with low immunity. The experts feel that improvement of the immune system helps in reducing the effects of the infection and also fight the COVID-19.

The Prime Minister in his 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday reiterated usage of AYUSH healthcare systems, saying that people across the world are paying special attention to the importance of Ayurveda and yoga amid the COVID-19 pandemic..