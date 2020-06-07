Four new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, total tally reaches 103

Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, pushing the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 103, a health department official said on Sunday

Three positive cases were reported from Leh district and one from Kargil, he said. Out of 362 reports received from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) New Delhi, one sample from Leh was positive. The health department received 29 reports from a COVID-19 laboratory at Chuchot Yokma, Leh, of which two from Leh and another from Kargil were positive, the official said

The number of active coronavirus cases in Ladakh now stood at 52, and the condition of all of them was "stable", he said. While one person had died of the disease, 50 have recovered and subsequently discharged from hospital.