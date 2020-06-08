Left Menu
IAF develops ARPIT rescue pod for evacuation of COVID-19 patients

The requirement of an air evacuation system with the facility to prevent spread of infectious aerosol from a COVID-19 patient during air travel was felt by IAF when COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:21 IST
The ARPIT utilises High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) H-13 class filters and supports invasive ventilation using Transport Ventilator. Image Credit: Twitter(@proshillong)

The Indian Air Force has designed, developed and manufactured an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT). This pod will be utilised for the evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including COVID-19 from high altitude area, isolated and remote places.

The requirement of an air evacuation system with the facility to prevent spread of infectious aerosol from a COVID-19 patient during air travel was felt by IAF when COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic. The first prototype was developed at3 BRD AF and has undergone various modifications. Supporting the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" call by Hon'ble Prime Minister, only indigenous materials have been used to fabricate this pod. This indigenously designed system has been developed at a cost of Rs Sixty Thousand only, which is very less as compared to the imported systems costing up to Rs Sixty Lakh.

The system has been developed as a lightweight isolation system made from aviation certified material. It has a transparent and durable cast Perspex for enhanced patient visibility which is larger, higher and wider than the existing models. The isolation system caters for a suitable number of air exchanges, integration of medical monitoring instruments, and ventilation to an intubated patient. In addition, it generates high constant negative pressure in the isolation chamber for prevention of infection risk to aircrew, ground crew and health care workers involved in air transportation.

The ARPIT utilises High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) H-13 class filters and supports invasive ventilation using Transport Ventilator. The design integrates life support and monitoring instruments (defibrillator with multipara monitor, pulse oximeter, Infusion pumps etc), long arm gloves for use by health care professionals and power pack with high endurance. Design requirements have been evolved and are based on the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) and Centre for Disease Control (CDC), USA

(With Inputs from PIB)

