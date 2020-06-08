Left Menu
TN reports 1,562 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:11 IST
Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,562 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths pushing the infection count to 33,229 and toll to 286, the government said. Amid the continuing spike, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said there has been an opinion that positive cases may further increase and the governmentwas fully geared up to tackle that eventuality as well.

Of the fresh cases, the state capital accounted for 1,149 with its tally rising 23,298, a health department bulletin said. Tamil Nadu, which has been reporting 1,000 plus cases for the past several days, recorded 1,515 infections on Sunday and on Monday 1,562, a new high for single day tally.

While the state's total stood at 33,229, the active cases are 15,413. As many as 528 people were discharged on Monday, taking the cumulative recoveries to 17,527, as the state maintained its silver lining of over 50 per cent of the patients overcoming the illness.

The 17 fresh deaths included a 92-year old man and a 22- year old man from Tiruvallur and Chennai respectively and 14 of them had co-morbidities, the bulletin said. Vijayabaskar told reporters that previously about 99 per cent of those who tested positive were asymptomatic and now it has come down to 86 per cent.

Also, these days, people present with symptoms like body pain, cough, breathlessness and high temperature, he said adding the state has over 50 per cent recovery rate. While 14,982 samples were tested on Monday, totally 6,07,952 specimens have so far been examined.

