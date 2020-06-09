Novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China in August, Harvard research indicates

Novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China in August, Harvard research indicatesReuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 12:16 IST
The novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China as early as August 2019, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data. "Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019," according to the research.
"While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market." The research can be viewed: http://nrs.harvard.edu/urn-3:HUL.InstRepos:42669767
