Soccer-Brazilian FA sets up COVID-19 relief fund for clubs

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has set up a R$100 million ($20.74 million) relief fund to help top-flight clubs mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clubs in Brazil's second tier have been allocated R$15 million, the governing body added in a statement https://www.cbf.com.br/a-cbf/informes/index/cbf-anuncia-novas-medidas-de-apoio-aos-clubes .

Soccer has been suspended since March due to the pandemic and clubs have struggled to cope with the loss of matchday revenue and ticket sales. The CBF had previously allocated R$19 million to clubs in Brazil's third and fourth-tiers, as well as the top two divisions of the women's league.

Brazil has South America's highest death toll from the novel coronavirus, with over 37,000 fatalities. ($1 = 4.8227 reais)