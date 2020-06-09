Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore doctor infected with coronavirus dies

A 57-year-old doctor named Ajay Joshi died due to coronavirus infection at a hospital here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:34 IST
Indore doctor infected with coronavirus dies
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 57-year-old doctor named Ajay Joshi died due to coronavirus infection at a hospital here in the wee hours of Tuesday. Joshi, who was working at Index Medical College, was getting treatment for the disease for the last 16 days at Choitram Hospital.

"Our superintendent Ajay Joshi was the team leader of the institution for the last two months. He encouraged everyone to help administration to combat COVID-19. For the last 16 days, he was infected with coronavirus infection. He passed away. We will continue to provide our services," Dr Deepti Singh, COVID coordinator, Index Medical College told ANI. MP Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) condoled Joshi's demise.

"In Indore, 45 new cases have been reported. Two new deaths were reported including a doctor of Index Medical College," he said. Sharma informed that the new cases reported in Indore have taken the district's COVID-19 tally to 3,830 including 1,105 active cases.

"Total 2,556 patients have been discharged and 159 people have died due to coronavirus," he also said. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Kapil, Bhullar to feature in charity golf match at DGC on July 11

Top golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar and former cricketers Kapil Dev and Murali Kartik will tee-off at the iconic Delhi Golf Club DGC on July 11 for a charity match to raise funds for fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The ...

Hong Kong Timeline: A Year of Protests

One year ago, a sea of humanity a million people by some estimates streamed through central Hong Kong on a steamy afternoon. It was the start of what would grow into the longest-lasting and most violent anti-government movement the city...

Japan, Britain aim for swift trade deal, Tokyo says

Japan and Britain agreed to start talks on an early trade deal, Japans foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as Britain emerges from decades of outsourcing its trade policy to the European Union.Britain is embarking on negotiating free trade de...

Tanzanian opposition leader attacked by unidentified people

Tanzanias main opposition leader Freeman Mbowe was attacked by unidentified people as he entered his home early on Tuesday, his party said, the latest misfortune to befall the opposition ahead of a general election in October.President John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020