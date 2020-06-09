Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines students face distance learning until COVID-19 vaccine found

With schools in the Philippines only due to reopen when a vaccine for COVID-19 has been found, educational authorities are racing to devise a distance learning regime for 27 million children by August, when the summer holidays end.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:32 IST
Philippines students face distance learning until COVID-19 vaccine found
Representative Image

With schools in the Philippines only due to reopen when a vaccine for COVID-19 has been found, educational authorities are racing to devise a distance learning regime for 27 million children by August, when the summer holidays end. That poses a huge challenge in an archipelago nation of 107 million, where many households have no access to the internet or a computer, and teachers fear they will not be ready to roll out remote learning in two months.

Duterte last month said resuming face-to-face classes without a vaccine for COVID-19 "spells disaster". Elsewhere in the world, schools are starting to reopen for students with social distancing regimes to keep infection rates down, and amid fears about children missing out on weeks of their education.

However, Duterte's education secretary, Leonor Briones, is confident alternative approaches can work until a vaccine is developed. "The president cares about our students, he told us to find other ways (to teach) besides students going back to school," Briones said in an online media briefing.

She said the department was laying the groundwork for a different kind of learning using technology including radio, television, online classes, and modular learning. More than 1,000 people in the Philippines have died due to COVID-19 and nearly 23,000 have been infected. Briones, 79, has herself recovered from COVID-19.

There are more than 100 potential vaccines being developed globally, but most estimate it would be at least a year before any are ready for deployment.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Parents 'murder' 20-year old pregnant daughter in suspected honour killing in Telangana

In a suspected case of honour killing in Telangana, a 20-year old woman was allegedly smothered to death by her parents for being in love with a man from another caste, becoming pregnant and refusing to undergo abortion, police said on Tues...

HC asks Centre to reconsider fixing price cap for N95 masks

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, asked the Union government to reconsider its pricing policy for N95 masks to ensure that the protective gear remained affordable and prevent hoarding during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice D...

Opposition trying to 'derail' appointment process of 69,000 teachers: UP Basic Education minister

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi on Tuesday said the opposition is trying to derail the appointment process of 69,000 teachers by levelling allegations against the state government. He said the state government will abi...

With healthcare in focus, Cyprus reopens for visitors

Cyprus reopened its airports on Tuesday after almost three months of lockdown, hoping its record in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and a pledge of free medical treatment for any COVID-19 cases will lure tourists back to its beaches.H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020